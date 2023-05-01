Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It was a sparkling night for Kendall Jenner.

On Monday, the reality star stunned Met Gala onlookers with a pants-free style in a black-and-white leotard by Marc Jacobs.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Wears 50,000 Pearls In Met Gala Gown That Took 1,000 Hours To Make

The sequin one-piece featured a silvery, crystal-studded collar, floor-skimming sleeves and high platform boots.

Kendall Jenner – Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Jenner completed the look with a high ponytail and large earrings.

READ MORE: Jenna Ortega Puts On Her ‘Wednesday’ Best At The 2023 Met Gala

It was the 27-year-old’s eighth time attending the Met Gala, and this year she was there alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.