Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez slayed the Met Gala, yet again.

Despite walking this year’s red carpet solo, it didn’t stop her from stealing the spotlight in a custom silk velvet Ralph Lauren gown, featuring a draped silk satin skirt entirely made by hand.

The halter gown was completed with artisanal details including a floral collar with petals heated and molded by hand to resemble the natural shape of a flower, and black silk evening gloves.

Lopez paired the stunning gown with Piferi heels and channeled her inner royalty with a fascinator.

Upon arriving to the lavish event, the singer striked a series of sultry poses in the revealing number that featured a midriff cut-out, also exposing her underboob.

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. — Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

While chatting on the Vogue red carpet, Lopez shared that she was “very excited” about her look.

“I wasn’t sure about the hat, but now I’m feeling it,” she said. “So yeah, having fun tonight!”

When asked what she looks forward to the most at the annual gala, J.Lo replied, “Seeing everybody.”

“You know, it’s a nice congregation of fashion and film and music — that’s my world, those are my worlds — so it’s always a lot of fun.”