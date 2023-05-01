Click to share this via email

Florence Pugh has got a whole new look.

On Monday night, the “Midsommar” star attended the 2023 Met Gala, where she debuted her new shaved hairdo.

The actress wore a black-and-white Valentino gown with a long train, plunging neckline and a black bow.

Florence Pugh – Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

But it was her headpiece that caught the most attention, with tall feathers sticking up in the air over her shaved do.

At the Oscars in March, Pugh also wore Valentino, in shorts with giant ruffles.