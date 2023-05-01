Click to share this via email

It wouldn’t be the Met Gala without Rihanna.

On Monday night, the singer arrived on the red carpet alongside A$AP Rocky, both done up in fantastic style.

Rihanna wore a white, hooded Valentino gown covered in flowers, with a long flowing train and sunglasses, making for the perfect maternity look.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rocky kept things equally fun in a British punk boarding school look, wearing a blazer, button-down shirt, black tie, jeans and a red tartan kilt.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rihanna and Rocky are expecting their second child. The singer revealed her pregnancy during her show-stopping Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February.

The couple welcomed their first child, Noah, in 2022.