It wouldn’t be the Met Gala without Rihanna.
On Monday night, the singer arrived on the red carpet alongside A$AP Rocky, both done up in fantastic style.
READ MORE: Jenna Ortega Puts On Her ‘Wednesday’ Best At The 2023 Met Gala
Rihanna wore a white, hooded Valentino gown covered in flowers, with a long flowing train and sunglasses, making for the perfect maternity look.
Rocky kept things equally fun in a British punk boarding school look, wearing a blazer, button-down shirt, black tie, jeans and a red tartan kilt.
READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Goes Pants-Free In Sequin Leotard At The Met Gala
Rihanna and Rocky are expecting their second child. The singer revealed her pregnancy during her show-stopping Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February.
The couple welcomed their first child, Noah, in 2022.