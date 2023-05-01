Click to share this via email

Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Keke Palmer was certainly dressed to impress at the 2023 Met Gala.

The “Nope” actress stunned in a custom-made strapless column gown crafted with multi-colour pastel tweed by designer Sergio Hudson.

“Nope” star Keke Palmer looks like the picture of elegance in a dress by Sergio Hudson. — Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The hand-beaded dress was embellished with over 12,000 Swarovski crystals and pearls.

Palmer completed the look with a silk taffeta opera coat and pink earrings.