Keke Palmer was certainly dressed to impress at the 2023 Met Gala.
The “Nope” actress stunned in a custom-made strapless column gown crafted with multi-colour pastel tweed by designer Sergio Hudson.
READ MORE: Keke Palmer Encourages New Moms To Listen To Their Bodies Post-Birth: ‘Go At Your Own Pace’
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Wears 50,000 Pearls In Met Gala Gown That Took 1,000 Hours To Make
The hand-beaded dress was embellished with over 12,000 Swarovski crystals and pearls.
Palmer completed the look with a silk taffeta opera coat and pink earrings.