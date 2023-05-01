Keke Palmer was certainly dressed to impress at the 2023 Met Gala.

The “Nope” actress stunned in a custom-made strapless column gown crafted with multi-colour pastel tweed by designer Sergio Hudson.

“Nope” star Keke Palmer looks like the picture of elegance in a dress by Sergio Hudson. — Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The hand-beaded dress was embellished with over 12,000 Swarovski crystals and pearls.

Palmer completed the look with a silk taffeta opera coat and pink earrings.

Doja Cat
