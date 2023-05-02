Usher, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Fashionable former flames! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian reunited at this year’s Met Gala for some amiable conversation.

The friendly exes both attended the star-studded event on Monday, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and had a lively conversation, alongside Usher.

In photos snapped inside the gala, the 29-year-old former “Saturday Night Live” star and the 44-year-old “Nice & Slow” singer — both decked out in stylish tuxedos — spoke with the 42-year-old reality star inside the venue.

Kardashian sparkled at this year’s show, rocking an elegant Schiaparelli gown, which featured over 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals.

Kardashian just recently spent the last two weekends in Las Vegas, enjoying Usher’s residency show, so the gala was a fun reunion of sorts. And things appear to be amiable between Kardashian and Davidson — who dated for nine months before splitting up last August.