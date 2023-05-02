In photos snapped inside the gala, the 29-year-old former “Saturday Night Live” star and the 44-year-old “Nice & Slow” singer — both decked out in stylish tuxedos — spoke with the 42-year-old reality star inside the venue.
This time last year, Davidson and Kardashian were at the Met Gala together, as the reality star made headlines for donning a dress famously worn by Marilyn Monroe.
The theme of this year’s Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition — which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 — features 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.
After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld’s alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that “no one wants to see round women.” In 2018, he also said he was “fed up” with the #MeToo movement.
The dress code this year is “in honour of Karl” and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.