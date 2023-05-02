Rihanna‘s got a baby on the brain!

The singer, who is pregnant with her second child, stunned alongside A$AP Rocky in looks honouring the late Karl Lagerfeld at this year’s Met Gala.

Speaking to ET’s Rachel Smith, Rihanna shared how pregnancy is “so different” this time around.

“It’s so different from the first one,” Rihanna shared. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

She added, “I feel good. I feel energetic.”

As for her baby boy, who she and A$AP welcomed last May, RiRi said “she’s in love” with the little one.

“I’m in love. I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it,” Rihanna gushed.

A$AP meanwhile was nothing but supportive of his lady love and shared an update on their son, adding, “[He’s] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby.”

After skipping last year’s affair, Rihanna returned for this year’s fashion celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

The 35-year-old dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino, complete with a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers and a 16-foot train. The cape featured 30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses.

Paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, RiRi paired the look with a pair of white sunglasses, affixed with large, faux eyelashes. She completed the look with a bold red lip.

The soon-to-be mother of two was accompanied by her man, who sported a black suit jacket and kilt, which he wore over a pair of jeans. A$AP paid homage to the Chanel designer as well, sporting a single black leather glove and some black shades of his own for the occasion.

A$AP helped his lady love with her big reveal, as she unbuttoned the floral hood to reveal her gorgeous gown that highlighted her growing baby bump. The dress was sleeveless, leaving room for the “Diamonds” singer to show off a gorgeous choker necklace and big pendant earrings. As for her hair, Rihanna opted for a sleek, half-up half-down ‘do.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rihanna teased her Met Gala look with an equally fabulous fashion moment over the weekend, rocking a show-stopping Chanel look while out in NYC.

Showing off the bump, RiRi wore a furry black-and-white cropped faux-fur jacket and statement-making “CC” logo sunglasses, which, according to Vogue, were designed by Lagerfeld himself for Chanel’s fall 1994 collection. She completed the fab look with a fuzzy Coperni dress, strappy Amina Muaddi heels and a custom faux fur hat by Benny Andallo.

“Not even Monday,” the singer captioned her photos, referencing Monday’s high fashion event.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition — which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 — features 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld’s alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that “no one wants to see round women.” In 2018, he also said he was “fed up” with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is “in honour of Karl.” The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

