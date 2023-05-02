Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Doja Cat took an interesting approach to her Vogue interview on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet on Monday night.

The rapper honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld at the star-studded event by dressing as his beloved cat, Choupette.

Doja doesn’t do anything by halves, donning elaborate prosthetic makeup to make her nose and eyes look like the feline.

She wore a hooded gown by Oscar de la Renta, which featured cat ears and a lot of dazzling silver and white beads.

Doja Cat – Photo: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty

READ MORE: Doja Cat Dresses As Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat At The Met Gala

While walking the famous red carpet, Doja proved she really went all out to embody the cat, only answering with meows during her chat with Vogue reporter Emma Chamberlain.

When asked who made her ensemble, Doja responded with a meow, to which the social media star replied: “Wow, ok, so something a little different!”

Chamberlain continued, “So what was your inspiration for tonight — be honest with me and go into detail,” as Doja replied with more meows, as a giggling Chamberlain covered her mouth.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Spotted Chatting With Ex Pete Davidson At 2023 Met Gala

Not giving up, Chamberlain questioned, “So what are you excited to see in there today? Is it your first Met?”

Doja responded with, you guessed it, more meows. See more in the clip above.