Pedro Pascal puts on a leggy display in a red hot Valentino ensemble, featuring lace-up boots, socks and black shorts with a red jacket, shirt and black tie.

Pedro Pascal’s unexpected Met Gala look had fans raving on social media.

The actor, who’s become an internet sensation thanks to his popular roles in HBO’s “The Last Of Us” and Star Wars spin-off “The Mandalorian”, rocked a pair of black shorts, putting his knees and toned legs on full display.

Pascal, 48, paired the shorts with a red dress shirt and black tie, worn beneath a bright red coat. He also donned black socks and shiny combat boots to complete the Maison Valentino ensemble from the designer’s autumn/winter 2023 ready-to-wear line.

As soon as Pascal stepped foot on the red carpet, fans immediately went wild over the knee-baring look on social media.

Pedro Pascal knows exactly what he is doing to us with those exposed knees pic.twitter.com/Wn5MdIzvLI — divine (@DevinDonuts) May 2, 2023

If I die, it’s because i saw Pedro Pascal’s knee. 😭😂 — Brianna (@BriannaDeRo) May 2, 2023

Pedro Pascal and his knee, bringing us to our knees. pic.twitter.com/fRMTVVAzDA — not dan levy (@loverofcatsesq) May 2, 2023

Pedro Pascal saw people talking about his knee so he thought I’LL GIVE THEM KNEE pic.twitter.com/ErsqXQFdTB — becky ~ moonrise 🌙 | fan account (@moonrisetalks) May 2, 2023

Pedro Pascal at the Met Gala gives me the serotonin I require to live another day. This man got his whole knee-ussy out for us pic.twitter.com/49SgjGsFm7 — Galaxy Ramen (@Galaxy_Ramen_) May 2, 2023

Please someone make a twitter account about Pedro Pascal's Knee!! 😂😂😂 — Monica Henson (@artskooltourist) May 2, 2023

Pedro Pascal’s Knee. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/HbQwgyirY5 — Baseball and Democrats (@MLMPrivate) May 2, 2023

Pedro Pascal’s knee won tonight pic.twitter.com/VPqgLjyWgv — ENZO (@Enzito8398) May 2, 2023

Pascal attended the annual fundraiser for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art with his “The Last Of Us” co-star Bella Ramsey, however the two were not photographed together on the red carpet.