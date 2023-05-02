Pedro Pascal’s unexpected Met Gala look had fans raving on social media.

The actor, who’s become an internet sensation thanks to his popular roles in HBO’s “The Last Of Us” and Star Wars spin-off “The Mandalorian”, rocked a pair of black shorts, putting his knees and toned legs on full display.

Pascal, 48, paired the shorts with a red dress shirt and black tie, worn beneath a bright red coat. He also donned black socks and shiny combat boots to complete the Maison Valentino ensemble from the designer’s autumn/winter 2023 ready-to-wear line.

As soon as Pascal stepped foot on the red carpet, fans immediately went wild over the knee-baring look on social media.

Pascal attended the annual fundraiser for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art with his “The Last Of Us” co-star Bella Ramsey, however the two were not photographed together on the red carpet.

