While the stars all tried to make a splash, it was a little critter that stole the show.

On Monday night at the Met Gala, a cockroach appeared on the red carpet, quickly attracting the attention of photographers, onlookers and watchers online.

While most people were trying to get a look at the outfits worn by celebrities, photos and video of the cockroach quickly became a viral sensation.

In one video, photographers could be seen attempting to snap pictures of the insect as it crawled along the carpet.

Variety later reported on Twitter that the cockroach had, unfortunately, been stepped on, though at least one photographer proudly posed with his picture of the bug.

It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cqtmfFNaKV — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, on social media, many had a field day, cracking jokes about the cockroach’s appearance at the swanky gala.

Imagine a cockroach outdressing everyone at the met gala #MetGala

pic.twitter.com/54c7junF5Q — aaron (@everytimepov) May 2, 2023

5 years ago we would have had a cockroach from met gala gimmick account going “i was invited bitch” and it would have 100k rts https://t.co/G73R7BWYWd — sybil grimalkin (@joblessthursday) May 2, 2023

I painted the Met Gala cockroach pic.twitter.com/Rtw8x6pPS9 — Travis Chapman (@Travispaints) May 2, 2023