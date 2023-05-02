Click to share this via email

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Kendall Jenner donned a daring getup for Monday night’s 2023 Met Gala afterparty.

The supermodel was joined by her rumoured new beau Bad Bunny to attend the glamorous bash, donning a black thong pulled over a sheer sequinned bodysuit, featuring pearl straps.

It looks like the Nensi Djoka ensemble was inspired by a vintage Chanel look from their spring/summer 1994 collection, Vogue reported.

Jenner finished off the look with some strappy black heels, dazzling earrings and a sleek up ‘do.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty)

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend 2023 Met Gala afterparty. Credit: Getty — Photo: Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, the 818 Tequila founder flashed her toned derrière in a black Marc Jacobs sequinned bodysuit while walking those iconic steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The getup featured a dazzling collar and sleeves that trailed behind her like a split cape.

Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala. — David Fisher/Shutterstock

Before Monday, Jenner and Bad Bunny appeared to make an effort to not be pictured together on their dinner dates.

However, the Puerto Rican rapper was seen walking behind the reality TV star as they stepped out for the afterparty. He was seen wearing suit pants with a brown suede jacket over a white T-shirt and silver chains.

The showbiz duo have been romantically linked since February.