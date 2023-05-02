Allison Holker Boss opened up about losing her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss to suicide in her first interview since his tragic passing.

Boss died on December 13 at age 40, and Holker has now told People: “No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn’t want people to know.

“He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector.”

Holker — who shares daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 7, with Boss — continued, “It’s been really hard because I can’t understand what was happening in that moment [he died].”

The pair first met in 2010 on “So You Think You Can Dance”, before they tied the knot in 2013. “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Boss then adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie from a previous relationship.

Holker, who launched the Move with Kindness Foundation in Boss’ honour earlier this year to support mental health initiatives, told the magazine of continuing Boss’ legacy, “Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was.”

The dancer admitted that since losing Boss, “I’ve had so many people — specifically men — reaching out to me, [saying] how they were so affected because they didn’t realize how much they were holding on to and not expressing.

“I found that to be a lot to hold on to at first, but then I realized I want people to feel safe talking to me and to open up and understand that we have to support each other in these moments.”

She went on, “I could allow myself to go to a really dark place right now, and that would be valid and fine. But I want to choose a different way for myself and the kids.”

Holker said of struggling through the first few weeks after Boss’ passing, “You’re trying to help yourself and help your children and friends and family, and it took a toll. Literally getting up in the morning was getting harder and harder.”

She explained how she missed the simple moments with her late husband the most, with them often cooking dinner together after a busy day at work.

“Stephen would hold my back every time I walked past him,” Holker recalled to People.

She added of Boss being a family man, “We’d have so many random conversations, and there was so much laughter.

“Our love was so real and so loud. We always told people our house was like a choreographed dance.”

Holker revealed that she hadn’t danced since Boss’ death, but remains hopeful that she will eventually.

“I haven’t danced yet. That’s gonna be a big step for me,” she continued, “but I know that I’ll get there. He’s guiding me on this path.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.