Gigi Hadid was all smiles as she was pictured attending the same 2023 Met Gala afterparty as Leonardo DiCaprio on Monday night.

Hadid flashed a smile to photographers as she headed inside Zero Bond in New York City. DiCaprio, on the the other hand, covered most of his face with a mask and a cap.

Leonardo DiCaprio is seen leaving Zero Bond. Credit: Splash News

Gigi Hadid arrives at Zero Bond in New York City. Credit: Splash News

Earlier in the evening, Hadid posed on the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, wearing a custom Givenchy sheer black gown that she teamed with a pearl necklace.

Gigi Hadid at the 2023 Met Gala. — Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Hadid and DiCaprio’s latest outing comes after a source told ET earlier this month that the pair — who were first linked together in September — were still spending time together when their busy schedules allowed.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Were Together ‘All Night’ At Oscars Pre-Party, Source Says

“Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing,” the source revealed.

“They both enjoy each other’s company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit.”

Gigi’s famous family is behind her too, with the source adding that both her mom, Yolanda, and her supermodel sister, Bella, are supportive of her dating life and the choices she’s been making.

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Are Just Friends’ Amid Milan Meetup, Source Says

“Yolanda and Bella know Gigi is capable of making her own healthy decisions and they’re supportive of her,” the source continued.

They added of her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, “Gigi’s main priority is her baby girl. Her daughter is always top of mind and at the forefront of everything in her life.”