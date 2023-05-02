Chloe Fineman attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Chloe Fineman is being roasted online for her “cringe” interview with Stella McCartney, Aubrey Plaza and Madelyn Cline during Monday night’s Met Gala red carpet.

While many naysayers were already scolding Fineman for being a “horrible” interviewer, things got worse when she misnamed Plaza, calling her “Audrey” instead of “Aubrey.” Moments later, McCartney, who attended the stylish event with Plaza and Cline, slammed the “Saturday Night Live” star for not taking the interview “seriously.”

“I’ll be more serious,” Fineman replied with a laugh before carrying on with the awkward interview. While some defended the comedian on Twitter, noting that the “Audrey” name change was a bit, others were unamused, including McCartney, who’s facial expressions appeared to be quite telling.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’: Chloe Fineman Revives Britney Spears Impression For Singer’s Baby News

Chloe Fineman’s awkward #MetGala interview with Stella McCartney, Aubrey Plaza and Madelyn Cline is going viral. pic.twitter.com/gZVj51sHKF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

Fineman, 34, was selected to host Vogue‘s red carpet livestream with fashion journalist Derek Blasberg and broadcaster La La Kent. The trio chatted with stars as they arrived at the annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

On social media, many questioned why Fineman was “even there” calling her out for “mocking the celebs” and being “unprepared” for the hosting gig.

Chloe fineman doing the interview at the met gala is so cringe forgetting someone’s name wrong and laughing about it to there faces, and just overall mocking the celebs — Sam and Colby🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@samandcolby_1_) May 2, 2023

chloe fineman and derek blasburg are causing me actual physical pain. whose idea was this — mia 🧸 (@kalli_amelya) May 2, 2023

Chloe Fineman & Derek Blasberg were some of the worst interviewers I’ve ever seen at an event…just so awkward, very unprepared..and not even holding the mic up to the guests either #MetGala — Spencer 🫧 (@wehryspencer) May 2, 2023

Chloe Fineman is embarrassing. They should have given this spot to Emma Chamberlain. She's always prepared and witty. https://t.co/GSq4ezSQG9 — Alessandra (@ilmondodialess) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Fineman’s fans defended her, pointing out that her trolling Plaza was “a joke,” urging others to “learn some common sense” and telling haters to “cut her a break.”

READ MORE: Aubrey Plaza’s Viral SAG Moment, Explained By ‘White Lotus’ Co-Star Jon Gries: ‘She Wasn’t Upset’

TikTok’s “culture critics” thought Chloe Fineman genuinely didn’t know Aubrey Plaza’s name — Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) May 2, 2023

Oh my God people!! of course Chloe Fineman knows who Aubrey plaza is. Aubrey was just on SNL!! — labellamama (@kanteengirl) May 2, 2023

Favourite #MetGala2023 moment is when Chloe Fineman interviews Stella, Aubrey Slutburn and Madelyn. Forgets Aubrey's second name and people didn't get the joke and they thought she didn't know Aubrey and was chased from the red carpet after this interview😂😂 — not me (@dnomondi) May 2, 2023

it’s chloe fineman… one of the greatest comedians of our time…. get with it!! — CLANK!🪆 (@westsidebetch) May 2, 2023

some of the takes about chloe fineman at the met gala REEK of misogyny… like she is a comedian she was making jokes as an interviewer and was probably HELLA nervous too… so like cut her a break — Kylee Cox, M.S.Ed. (@kylee_clare1) May 2, 2023

Ok but the way Aubrey Plaza was on SNL with Chloe Fineman like a couple months ago😭😭 also how Madelyn Cline is just like🧍‍♀️💀 #MetGala #MetGala2023 pic.twitter.com/KdaiaA6yKI — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) May 2, 2023

One supporter even pointed out how Plaza joked back with Fineman.

did everyone miss when she announced herself as audrey slutbone bc chloe fineman didn’t know AUBREY PLAZA??????? https://t.co/UZ2uu1Bvzo — hannah (@HannahLocascio) May 2, 2023

Despite some thinking Fineman did a “great job”, others still thought she “was bad,” even if her addressing Plaza was a bit. Some went as far as to beg Vogue not to bring her back next year.

Chloe Fineman was called out by Stella Mccartney to take her job seriously! It’s about time! I was appalled how Chloe didn’t know many of the designers and just focused on the celebs! Please don’t bring her back next year! #MetGala2023 — As I was Saying (@AsIWas_Saying) May 2, 2023

I got so annoyed watching Chloe Fineman interview, this girl was really not doing great lmao. Don’t take her again as interviewer. IM BEGGING — Hanne (@lizmorrelwest) May 2, 2023

chloe fineman & whoever that man was need to never see a microphone ever again. that “interviewing” was horrible & awkward #vogue #MetGala — keira gotrell (@KeiraGotrell) May 2, 2023

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman Talks Going From Classical Acting To Sketch Comedy

As Fineman continues to get roasted online, the comedian has remained silent on the backlash.