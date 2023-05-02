Meghan Trainor is setting the record straight on the size of her husband Daryl Sabara’s penis.

The singer made headlines last week when she told “Workin’ On It” podcast listeners that sex with her “big boy” husband is so “painful” that she “can’t walk” after.

On the “High Low With EmRata” podcast Tuesday, she clarified her comments.

“I’ve been talking about how tight I am and my husband is so very big,” said the 29-year-old. “I thought that was our problem.”

She wanted to emphasize that it was “good in the moment” and she doesn’t feel like she’s “being tortured,” but her issue is “mostly mental.”

“I think it’s gonna hurt … and I clench. I have to go to physical therapy soon … and put gages and rings up in me and stretch,” she said of her vaginismus diagnosis. “It’s a whole thing I don’t want to worry about.”

For the meantime, the couple are refraining from having penetrative sex while Trainor is pregnant with their second child, which they also did during their first pregnancy with Riley.

“[Back then], I was scared he was gonna poke it,” Trainor recalled. “[Now], I’ve got a whole other slew of problems I’ve got to figure out.”

While they may be abstaining from their usual routine, it doesn’t mean the two haven’t kept intimate.

“I can have a fine time with other stuff,” she explained. “I’m very satisfied. My hubby, I take care of him. He’s fine. He’s satisfied. We’re great, but it’s tough.”