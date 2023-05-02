Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar is making a comeback.

The Canadian actor’s ’90s grunge group are set to release their first new music in over 23 years, confirming the return on Instagram.

The band’s bio on the social media site read, “Dogstar is back,” with them also sharing a behind-the-scenes shot from a new photo shoot.

They wrote, “Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient. ❤️”

Reeves plays bass in the band, while Robert Mailhouse is on drums and Bret Domrose plays guitar and does vocals.

The group also shared a photo of rehearsals late last month, alongside the caption: “Dogstar getting ready for the summer and writing more new material.”

Dogstar were initially active from the mid-’90s to the early ’00s. Their last album was 2000’s Happy Ending, after they dropped their debut record Our Little Visionary in 1996.

Reeves often talks about music, with him recently talking about his love for Canadian indie pop band Alvvays.

The “John Wick” star spoke about listening to the group during a Reddit AMA, before he was asked about being a fan of them in a chat with NME.

He said of what he liked about them, “I like me a good pop song, and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it.

“I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she’s great, and the textures of it. I mean, I love bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.”