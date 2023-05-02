The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road again.
On Tuesday, the musical trio announced their brand new tour, with ambitious plans to perform five albums every night.
Called simply “The Tour”, the 35-date tour will hit stadiums and arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including a stop at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.
The announcement of the tour comes after the Jonas Brothers’ sold-out engagement on Broadway in March.
“The Tour” will kick off in New York with two previously announced dates at Yankee Stadium before heading out to other cities.
Tickets will be on-sale to the general public on May 12, with pre-sales beginning May 9.
In 2019, the Jonas Brothers made their big comeback, reuniting for a number of concerts, a Las Vegas residency and more. That year they released their first album in a decade, Happiness Begins.
On May 12, the band will release their next album, titled The Album, featuring the singles “Wings” and “Waffle House”.
Check out the full list of tour dates:
Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*
Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center