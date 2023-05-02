Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road again.

On Tuesday, the musical trio announced their brand new tour, with ambitious plans to perform five albums every night.

READ MORE: Jonas Brothers Surprise Fans With 3 Secret Shows

Called simply “The Tour”, the 35-date tour will hit stadiums and arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including a stop at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

The announcement of the tour comes after the Jonas Brothers’ sold-out engagement on Broadway in March.

“The Tour” will kick off in New York with two previously announced dates at Yankee Stadium before heading out to other cities.

Tickets will be on-sale to the general public on May 12, with pre-sales beginning May 9.

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers made their big comeback, reuniting for a number of concerts, a Las Vegas residency and more. That year they released their first album in a decade, Happiness Begins.

On May 12, the band will release their next album, titled The Album, featuring the singles “Wings” and “Waffle House”.

READ MORE: The Jonas Brothers Add Another Night To Their Yankees Stadium Show

Check out the full list of tour dates:

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center