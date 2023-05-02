Click to share this via email

Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte is 8!

As per usual, Kate Middleton shared a sweet photograph that she’d taken herself to mark the occasion.

The young royal could be seen beaming in the shot while wearing a cute white summer dress with flowers on it, posing in a white chair.

Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂 📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/0N8Aaxl8s9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2023

Prince William and Kate also thanked fans for the birthday wishes, sharing another adorable shot of Charlotte with their dog Lupo.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes 📸 Millie Pilkington pic.twitter.com/4eIt07mJvW — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2023

Charlotte — who is third in line to the throne — is expected to join her family at her grandfather King Charles’ upcoming coronation on May 6.

The images come after the family shared some cute shots to celebrate Prince Louis’ fifth birthday on April 23.

Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis. 📸 Millie Pilkington pic.twitter.com/XPDP2v7QRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2023

William and Kate also recently treated fans to a glimpse inside their private life to mark 12 years married.

The couple rode bikes in the countryside in an image posted to social media on April 29.