Welcome back to the desert.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. dropped the first footage from the highly-anticipated sequel “Dune: Part Two”, teasing the official trailer to be released Wednesday.

The clip features Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides out on a desert dune, tapping the ground before sticking a thumper in the sand to attract a giant sandworm.

After that a light illuminates the faces of the stars of the film, including Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista.

Newcomer Florence Pugh also appears, along with the first glimpse at “Elvis” star Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha.

The full trailer for the sequel was shown last week at CinemaCon 2023, and according to reports, it features Chalamet as Paul taking a ride on a sandworm.

“Dune: Part Two” opens in theatres Nov. 3.