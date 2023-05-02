Whether Francia Raisa addresses her alleged fallout with Selena Gomez or not, it continues to hit headlines.

TMZ posted a video showing Raisa — who donated her kidney to Gomez back in 2017 — being questioned about whether she and Gomez were still friends.

The drama started when Gomez said that Taylor Swift was her “only friend” in Hollywood in a cover interview with Rolling Stone last year.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” said the “Only Murders in the Building” star.

TMZ mentioned that Raisa had since unfollowed Gomez. However, the “Grown-ish” wasn’t up for talking about their apparent disagreement.

“How’s everything going with you and Selena? Are things good with you guys?” the pap asked Raisa.

The actress responded, “Sunday is so fun…. I’m Francia, I’m hanging out with my dog.”

“Do you guys still talk?” she was then asked, as Raisa went on to say: “Um, it’s a good day isn’t it,” continuing to come up with different ways to try and dodge the questions.

She even asked, “Did you know I’m from the Valley?” commenting on trees and the weather.

The pap insisted, “I can’t get anything about you and Selena?” before Raisa said she might head to the beach with the weather being so nice.

Talk then turned to Raisa’s kidney donation, with the pap asking, “Would you do it again?”

She replied, “I would definitely speak to someone again about organ donation and the process.”

After Gomez’s quote about Swift went viral last year, Raisa responded “Interesting” to one of the posts, before later deleting the comment.

Following Raisa’s reaction, Gomez also responded to the situation.

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” she wrote in the comments of Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets)’s TikTok video explaining the situation.

Despite the apparent tension between the pair — who had been pals for years before the kidney donation — Gomez said earlier this year that she’ll always be “in debt” to her “best friend” Raisa for coming to her rescue while struggling with lupus health complications.