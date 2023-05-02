Click to share this via email

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are going to be parents for a second time.

During the Met Gala on Monday night, the supermodel was accompanied by her husband, the brother of Trump administration presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

As People pointed out, Kloss proudly displayed her baby bump, revealing the couple will be welcoming a younger sibling for their 2-year-old son, Levi Joseph.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images — Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

During the gala, Kloss spoke with ET and explained why she waited to debut her pregnancy news at the Met Gala.

“This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I’m honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long,” Kloss said, admitting that wearing “big winter coats” during the colder months allowed her to keep her baby news under wraps.