Sophie Turner wants some help from fans.

On Monday, the “Game of Thrones” star accidentally posted a video of her and husband Joe Jonas’ 2-year-old daughter on her Instagram Story.

Despite quickly removing the post, fans managed to capture it and spread it elsewhere on social media.

Later in the day, Turner took to her Instagram Story to ask fans to delete copies of the video.

“Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on instagram stories,” she wrote. “We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for.”

The 27-year-old continued, “Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any of other platform, please delete the video.”

Turner and Jonas, who tied the knot in 2019, also share a 9-month-old baby girl.

Last year, the actress spoke with Elle UK about her efforts to keep her family life private in order to protect herself and her kids.

“I’m very protective of the life we’ve built,” she said at the time. “Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it’s for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool.”

She went on, “And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that.”