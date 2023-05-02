Padma Lakshmi is among the models in the 2023 edition of Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Edition.

For the 52-year-old “Top Chef” host, modelling skimpy bikinis alongside models half her age isn’t something she had on her 2023 Bingo card.

“I really thought that the Sports Illustrated ship had sailed for me, or the possibility of it, and I’d never done it before,” she told the magazine., admitting the experience was “sweeter” now than it would have been when she was in her 20s.

“But I have never felt better about myself. My thighs may have been leaner, and my boobs were probably slightly higher in earlier parts of my life, but I wouldn’t go back to my 20s if you paid me all the money in the world,” she added.

“I love where I am in my life, and no, my body’s not perfect by any means, but I don’t care. I feel like I have a very lucky, fruitful, productive life, and I hope that’s what [people] see when they see these pictures,” she explained.

“Of course it’s a visual image, but the reason that I hopefully move better in my body, the reason that I look beautiful now at this age especially, is not because of my skin — it’s because of what’s inside my skin,” Lakshmi declared. “It’s because of my experiences, my learning and just being out in the world. People are more interesting as they become who they’re going to be as they age. I feel more beautiful now than I did when I was a model in my 20s. I probably looked more beautiful then, but I feel much more beautiful now.”

Of course, agreeing to strip down for SI‘s iconic Swimsuit edition did not come without some trepidation, which she shared during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

“And then I started freaking out, I’m like, ‘I gotta go to the gym, oh my God,’ you know,” she admitted.

“Luckily I was already hitting the gym pretty hard because it had been just a month since I got home from filming ‘Top Chef’ and I eat like, so much food [on set],” she added.