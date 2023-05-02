Stanley Tucci is eternally grateful for the support of his family during his health crisis.

In 2017, the actor was diagnosed with oral cancer which was “terrifying” considering his history with the disease.

He “traveled all over the world trying to find a cure” for his late wife’s breast cancer, he told Willie Geist on “Sunday Sitdown”. She eventually died in 2009.

“So when I got it, I was completely shocked,” he explained. “I was terrified, absolutely terrified.”

Tucci’s tumor under his tongue “was too big to operate” on, which meant “high-dose radiation and chemo” was his only treatment option.

He recalled how “brutal” and “awful” the treatment was, especially on his diet, resulting in significant weight loss.

“I lost 35 pounds,” he recalled. “I couldn’t eat. I had a feeding tube for six months and everything tasted like you-know-what and smelled like you-know-what. And it took months and months and months for me to finally be able to eat again and then taste properly again.”

While it was one of the most difficult times in his life, Tucci credited his family for their outstanding support, including his wife Felicity Blunt as well as his sister-in-law Emily.

“I was so afraid, but Felicity was very insistent,” he shared. “I mean that had to drag me, kicking and screaming, but now, I wouldn’t be around if I hadn’t done that [treatment].”

He added, “She was incredible. Still is incredible.”