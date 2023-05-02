Tom Ford is speaking out against certain celebrity beauty trends he sees as harmful.

While speaking on iHeartPodcast’s “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi”, the fashion mogul revealed he felt sometimes cosmetic surgery was being taken too far.

“People are injecting way too many things in their face….You look at a lot of celebrities now and you just think ‘Oh my God, what do they see when they look in the mirror?” said Ford. “They don’t even look like themselves any longer.”

In fact, he argued it was a form of “dysmorphia” that was leading celebrities to take such drastic measures.

“And it is truly dysmorphia. I think a lot of these people lose touch with who they were; they see a line and they think they have to fill it; they see a wrinkle and they’ve got to fill it; They see someone else’s mouth and they think they need to have that,” he continued.

The comments come after the outspoken star also voiced his concerns over the direction the prestigious Met Gala has taken.

“It’s turned into a costume party,” said Ford. “That used to just be very chic people wearing very beautiful clothes going to an exhibition about the 18th century.”