Diddy was accompanied by Yung Miami at the Met Gala on Monday night, and the two continued to play coy about their rumoured romance.
During the festivities, they chatted with TV host La La Anthony, who asked point blank whether the two were a couple. “I’m asking, I wanna know,” she said to the Bad Boy Records founder.
“She gonna answer that,” he said, wiping sweat off his forehead as he chuckled. “Nah, nah, yes, of course — real bad, we here.”
“Alright, real bad? It’s official, real bad?” Anthony asked.
“I don’t know what you asked me exactly. We definitely go together real bad… She’s my date for the night, she’s incredible,” Diddy responded.
“Yeah, we on — it’s just a good date night, you know?” added Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee.
“We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles on it,” Diddy added. “This is like my best friend in the world. One of the most beautiful people God has blessed me to meet, and I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”
Diddy, attired in a huge black cape, was apparently feeling the heat — either from his outfit or Kennedy’s probing questions.
“Damn, I’m sweating,” he remarked.
“Maybe y’all on to something. No titles might be it, for sure,” she said.
“Yeah, no titles, no titles,” Diddy said, wiping more perspiration from his brow. “This cape is hot.”
Diddy was asked if him and Yung Miami are official and he was STRESSED 😂 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bg4qyUSqBX
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 2, 2023