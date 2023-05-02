Jon Bon Jovi joined Andy Cohen in the new Miami studios of SiriusXM, where the host congratulated him on the recent news of his son, Jake Bongiovi, to “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown.

“Congratulations, by the way, on the big engagement news,” said Cohen.

“The latest one. I got three of my four,” Bon Jovi responded, prompting a question from Cohen.

“Three of your four engaged,” Cohen said, “and it made me wonder, I mean, you’ve been with Dorothea for, she was your high school sweetheart?”

“Correct,” the Bon Jovi frontman replied.

“So you were together when you were young. When your almost 21-year-old says, “I’m getting engaged,” do you worry for them that they’re too young or because you were so young when you were with Dorothea, you weren’t engaged that young, but do you worry as a dad about how old or how young they are?” he asked.

“I don’t know if age matters,” Bon Jovi responded. “You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ’em all.”

In another portion of the interview, Bon Jovi discusses how much he dislikes his band’s early music videos.

“You want to embarrass me? Tie me to a chair and make me watch videos from my first two albums,” he joked.

“Horrible,” he added. “Horrible and the second album, same kind of thing, and then by the third album we were like, “Wait a minute. Let us just film us performing,” and boom. Everything changed.