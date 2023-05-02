Jenny Mollen is opening up about a massage at a spa that wound up becoming a sexual assault.

In a new essay that the actress, author and podcaster shared on Substack, titled “Tell Me a Time You Were Molested”, she detailed the incident, which took place in a New York City spa in 2020.

“I’d been invited to the millennial spa for a comped massage and an adaptogen infused latte with the understanding that I would talk favourably about the experience on social media,” wrote Mollen, who is married to “American Pie” alum Jason Biggs.

“Despite his initial comments about respecting my space and modesty, the therapist didn’t try to avoid my glutes nor did he seem self-conscious about getting too close to my breasts,” continued.

“He prodded me with fingers that felt as wide as Olive Garden breadsticks and contorted me into various positions, folding me in half like I was some kind of Magician’s assistant. I wasn’t uncomfortable with his forwardness. If anything, I was relieved that he wasn’t holding back and optimistic that he would have the strength to dig this one particularly burdensome knot out of my right trap,” Mollen shared.

However, she revealed, things took an unexpected turn. “After draping my arms around his shoulders, the therapist tipped me backwards, holding me like one of those damsels in distress on the cover of romance novels,” she wrote.

“I felt one of his hands move from my stomach to the gap between my breasts. ‘Can I touch here?’ he half-whispered, sitting me back up and moving his hands over my breasts.”

One of his hands then moved down between her legs.

“What was happening was wrong, but not in a violent obvious way where I would feel justified in calling to my mother. It was a slow and subtle assault that I felt somehow complicit in,” she recalled.

“Frozen in shock, I thought I was hallucinating. I struggled to speak when suddenly his lips were on mine and his tongue was in my mouth. I turned my head away and cupped my hand over my face as he moved down my neck and started licking my nipple.”

According to Mollen, when he began to slip off her underwear she protested. “‘No…uh. I… can’t I’m married.’ I declined, politely as if my committed relationship was the only thing standing between us. I wanted to extricate but I also didn’t want to offend for fear of retribution,” she wrote, noting that the man “immediately stopped and launched into an apology.”

After the treatment was over, Mollen and the massage therapist made awkward small talk, with the man telling her, “‘I have to be extra careful to make sure I’m not raising two little rapists,’ he sighed with zero irony,” she wrote. “‘Sorry again about all that.’ He said, the way a waiter would if he’d accidentally knocked over your drink.”

Revealing that she stopped at a police station, but never filed a report, she tried to explain the complex feelings she was experiencing at the time.

“Why didn’t you say, ‘no’ when he made a move? ‘Why didn’t you scream for help? Why didn’t you run away?’ I asked myself over and over,” she wrote.

“Yes, I was angry with him but more than him, I was angry with myself for letting it happen,” she added, concluding, “Why didn’t I say no when he made a move? Why didn’t I scream for help? Why didn’t I run away? I don’t know. I just didn’t. Most women don’t.”