Back in the days before he began asking wrestling fans if they could smell what the Rock was cooking, Dwayne Johnson put together an outfit and posed for a photo that haunts him to this day.

In the pic, the bulked-up grappler sports a snug black turtleneck, over which he wears a thick silver chain, accented by a fanny pack worn around his waist.

In a video Johnson shared on Twitter to promote his Zoa energy drink, he revealed that his infamous fashion look actually originated in Canada.

“As many of you know, Canada will always hold a special place in my heart, in my bones. I mean, my dad, my old man was born in Canada, the Soul Man, Rocky Johnson in Amherst, Nova Scotia,” he said.

Johnson laid down his own roots in Canada when he played in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders, describing that time as “one of the most defining moments of [his] life,” then adding, “The infamous fanny pack photo. Black turtleneck, fake Tag watch, fanny pack, tissue underneath the elbow cause I didn’t wanna get my turtleneck dirty. Crazy s**it and that picture went on to become iconic. I took that in Canada before a wrestling match that I had in Canada.”