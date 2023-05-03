Priyanka Chopra attends the Global Premiere of "Citadel" in Covent Garden on April 18, 2023 in London, England.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is speaking out about going through a “dark” time in her life after a surgery went wrong.

The “Citadel” actress spoke candidly about suffering depression after the removal of a polyp in her nasal cavity didn’t go to plan.

Chopra shared on an episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.”

She told Stern that she was then fired from three different movies, and was scared the failed surgery would completely end her career.

Despite understandably being hesitant to have another op, Chopra’s late father Ashok — who was a doctor himself — persuaded her to undergo a corrective surgery.

“I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,'” she recalled.

“He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

Chopra praised Bollywood director Anil Sharma for managing to help get her confidence back in the end.

“I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind,” she said.

“He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did.’”

Elsewhere in the candid chat, Chopra spoke about why her dad put bars on her windows when she was younger, as well as revealing her parents signed her up for the Miss India pageant without her knowing. See more in the clips below.