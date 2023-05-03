Click to share this via email

Chris Appleton is a very happy husband.

Over the weekend, the celebrity hairstylist and his beau, “The White Lotus” star Lukas Gage, tied the knot at a wedding in Las Vegas.

In a post on Instagram, Appleton shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the nuptials, including showing off his ring.

He also shared more photos from the celebration, including a snap with longtime friend and client Kim Kardashian.

In another photo, Appleton and Gage also showed off their matching ankle tattoos, with the date “4.22”, marking their wedding day.

The hairstylist is also seen being walked down the aisle in one snap, wearing a shiny, unbuttoned shirt, leather pants and a big fluffy coat.

In the comments, Kardashian wrote, “The most fun night ever!!! Filled with so much love.”

Katy Perry also commented, “OMG FOR REAL I LOVE THIS ALSO THAT PHOTO OF YOUR MOM ON PJ IS THE FRAMER.”

Plus, the most important person of all, Gage commented on his husband’s post, “I’m a lucky man with fire in my hands.”

The first inklings that Appleton and Gage were dating appeared in February, and the couple made their public debut on the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s A Night for Young Hollywood event in March.