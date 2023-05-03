Gwyneth Paltrow has definitely dated some A-listers over the years.

The Goop founder appeared on the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, with host Alex Cooper playing a fun little game with her called “Brad or Ben?”

Paltrow famously dated Brad Pitt from 1994, before they got engaged in late 1996, but split in 1997.

She also dated Ben Affleck on and off from 1997 to 2000.

The questions in the game included, “Who are you more likely to get into an argument with?”, “Who is more romantic?” and the best q: “Who is better in bed?”

Paltrow admitted, “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, and then Ben was, like, technically excellent,” after not understanding the rule of the game at first and saying “Brad” straight away before Cooper had even asked a question.

Paltrow admitted both Pitt and Affleck were good kissers, but said choosing who was better in bed was “really hard.”

The lifestyle guru said it was “major love at first sight” when she met Pitt while filming the 1995 flick “Seven”, according to ET.

She added of their split, “I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old.

“And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place.”

She admitted she was “totally heartbroken when we broke up.”

“It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard,” Paltrow went on, adding of Pitt, “He’s a great guy. He’s wonderful, I really like him a lot.”

Cooper then got Paltrow to play a game of “F**k, Marry, Kill”, with her having to choose between Affleck, Pitt and her ex-husband Chris Martin.

Insisting “I would do that all again” when it came to marrying Martin, Paltrow added that she’d “f**k” Pitt, laughing: “Ben, yeah, God bless him.”