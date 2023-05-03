Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Kelsea Ballerini is setting the record straight about rumours she and Chase Stokes have broken up.

The lovebirds only made their red carpet debut as a couple last month at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, but that didn’t stop one fan questioning whether they were still in a relationship.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, one social media user asked, “Did u and chase break up?” in a grab shared by Just Jared.

Ballerini replied, “Nah” along with a smiley face emoji and a cute snap of the pair kissing.

The post comes after Stokes was caught on camera singing along to Ballerini’s performance of her hit “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” at the CMT Music Awards.

The “Outer Banks” star clearly loved every minute, with him being seen dancing and singing along to every word.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Shares How ‘Reinvesting’ In Her ‘Real Life’ Has Been Transformative: ‘I Feel Really Proud Of Myself Emotionally’