Kelsea Ballerini is setting the record straight about rumours she and Chase Stokes have broken up.
The lovebirds only made their red carpet debut as a couple last month at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, but that didn’t stop one fan questioning whether they were still in a relationship.
During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, one social media user asked, “Did u and chase break up?” in a grab shared by Just Jared.
Ballerini replied, “Nah” along with a smiley face emoji and a cute snap of the pair kissing.
The post comes after Stokes was caught on camera singing along to Ballerini’s performance of her hit “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” at the CMT Music Awards.
The “Outer Banks” star clearly loved every minute, with him being seen dancing and singing along to every word.
Ballerini’s new romance comes after she filed for divorce from her ex Morgan Evans in August 2022, with the pair finalizing it in November 2022. They tied the knot in 2017.
Ballerini recently confirmed she then slid into Stokes’ DMs in December, and the rest is history.