Golda Rosheuvel didn’t need to give much advice to her younger self.

This week, Netflix is premiering the new spin-off “Queen Charlott: A Bridgerton Story”, a prequel to the hit period drama centring on the young queen.

Sitting down with ET Canada, Rosheuvel, who plays the adult Charlotte in “Bridgerton” and the spin-off, talked about having young actress India Amarteifio take on her role for the new series.

“I love that she has really embodied and taken the character for herself,” Rosheuvel said. “You know, one thing that I really supported in those early days was to celebrate her: India Amarteifio.”

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte – Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

The actress continued, “You know, in Charlotte—to be her own person in Charlotte—you can’t put anything on Charlotte. She won’t allow you to do that. So you have to come at it with real openness and be real confident with who you are. And India has that in spades.”

Evidently, Amarteifio didn’t need much help from Rosheuvel in crafting her take on the character.

“I’m so proud, every time I watch it, that I see a wonderful, beautiful actress who is firm in who she is, in what she’s doing and has taken that role and run with it. I gave it over to her to to love and respect, whatever way she wanted that to happen. It’s Brava! Brava! All the way.”

Of course, more “Bridgerton” also means more wigs, and it didn’t escape notice that in the new spin-off, Charlotte’s wigs only seem to be getting bigger.

“The wigs are getting bigger, better and heavier. I’ll tell you that,” Rosheuvel laughed. “They are works of art. I’m working on a campaign at the moment to get them to have their own tour around the world. An exhibition of Queen Charlotte’s wigs and costumes. The world needs this.”