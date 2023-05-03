British actor Will Poulter dresses things up in a sleek back suit at the "Guardians 3" world premiere.

Will Poulter is about to hit the big screen as Adam Warlock in the third and final instalment of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”.

Ahead of the big release, the actor, who’s making his debut in the final chapter of the beloved franchise, told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the lengthy list of advice Chris Pratt has given him.

Poulter, 30, will appear on screen as the genetically engineered Warlock that possess “superhuman strength and cosmic powers to protect the universe from its darkest forces…including the one within himself” alongside Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″. — Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

When asked what the best piece of advice is that Pratt, 48, gave him, the “We’re The Millers” star revealed “there’s a list as long as my arm of things that Chris passed on to me.”

“And I’m really, really grateful for that,” he said.

“I think, you know, Chris has kind of taken on a lot of responsibility with these movies, naturally. And, as the lead of these films, he’s had to shoulder just a lot of pressure and a huge workload. And he’s done it with such grace and humility all while making newcomers and the people around him feel welcome,” Poulter told Hoffman. “I just admire that so much.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″. — Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

As for what he’ll do with the things that Pratt has passed onto him, Poulter shared that he’ll likely keep them “closer to my chest.”

“But I massively appreciate him,” he gushed over his co-star.

Pratt’s generosity meant so much to Poulter that it inspired him to one day be that mentor-like figure to another young actor.

“It certainly made me think that if ever I’m in a position where I’m at that stage of my career, or I was lucky to be even halfway there. And, you know, a young actor came on to my set, I’d want to treat them in the same way.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits theatres on May 5.