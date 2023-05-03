Starring in the Marvel franchise changed Pom Klementieff’s life.

Ahead of the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, the 37-year-old actress, who plays Mantis in the series, spoke with ET Canada about how important the role has been to her.

“It changed my life completely,” she said of getting cast in the role in the original 2017 blockbuster. “Back then, when I got cast in the movie, it was very hard for me to get roles, too.

Klementieff, is French, with a diverse background, having been born in Quebec a Russian-French diplomat father and Korean mother.

“People would tell me I was too different and hard to cast, or they would say that if I can’t do a perfect American accent, I’m not going to be able to work in Hollywood,” she recalled of her casting. “Back then, it used to be almost like the most important thing, you know?”

She added, “Since then, it’s changed so much and there’s other characters that happen to have a foreign accent. Like what does foreign mean, anyway? You know, it depends on which country you’re talking to, you know. So now it’s different, but it changed my life for sure.”

Along with the third and final “Guardians” movie, Klementieff will next be seen as a villain in the upcoming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”, but saying goodbye to Mantis wasn’t easy.

“Towards the end of the movie, we shot a scene with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and it felt like an ending of some sort, you know? So the emotions were real,” she said, adding, “I love playing the character. It’s hard to say goodbye.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens May 5.