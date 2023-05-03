Pete Davidson’s anticipated return to “Saturday Night Live” has been cancelled amid the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Following Tuesday’s commencement of the strike, in which many late-night shows are airing repeats while on hiatus, NBC released a statement announcing that Davidson’s hosting debut has been pushed off.

“The previously announced ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is cancelled due to the writers’ strike,” NBC confirmed. “‘SNL’ will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6.”

The comedian, who’s about to release his new comedy series “Bupkis”, parted ways from “SNL” last year after an eight-season run, with season 47 being his last.

Last week, Davidson’s longtime “SNL” co-star Kenan Thompson caught up with Entertainment Tonight, teasing what fans can expect from his return.

“It’s like a week off for us because they know how to do the show,” Thompson said of Davidson. “We don’t have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas too, so a quarter of the show is almost already done. It’s just a fun, easy week for us.”

While the episode was set to feature new sketches, Thompson teased that it was going to “try to balance” previous characters that Davidson famously portrayed.

“I’m a classics fan. I’d fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever,” he shared, “but it’s also fun to explore the new.”

As “Saturday Night Live” remains on hiatus, fans can stream episodes on Peacock, where “Bupkis” premieres May 4.