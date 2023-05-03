Shonda Rhimes has credited Golda Rosheuvel for being one of the main reasons “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” exists.

Rosheuvel takes on the role of Queen Charlotte in the spinoff, and creator Shonda Rhimes recently gushed about the actress in an interview with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman.

Rhimes said of when she realized she wanted to focus a whole series on Charlotte: “I’d been talking about it with the head of Netflix a little bit. He brought the suggestion to me, and I think I had always been fascinated by Golda.

“You know, there’s something about the way she portrays Queen Charlotte that was really fascinating to me, and it made me really start to wonder about these other women.

“So getting to tell the story, which is an epic love story, was really fun for me. But also getting to show a queen’s, a young queen’s rise to power was exciting too.”

Rhimes added when asked how hard it was to cast a younger version of the character, given Rosheuvel did such a great job.

She told us, “It was interesting. We saw lots and lots of young women, but the minute India [Amarteifio] walked in, we knew that she was the one. It was not a hard choice once we met her.”

Rhimes said of why Amarteifio was the one, “She has a quiet sparkle about her that I think is just obvious there. She’s got her own little diamond thing going on.

“But also, she’s just a layered and thoughtful actor. And I knew that she would be able to sort of take the Queen Charlotte that we have in ‘Bridgerton’ and sort of work backwards to help herself create this character.”

After Rhimes’ comments, Hoffman then spoke to Rosheuvel and told her the kind words she’d said about her performance being the main reason for the series.

She replied, “That’s very kind. She had mentioned it. But it’s one of those things where you kind of go, ‘ooh!’ You know? And get like, you know, if this was big enough, I’d kind of slowly disappear in front of you.”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will premiere on Netflix on May 4, 2023.