The new “Bridgerton” spin-off is bringing the heat.

Sitting down with ET Canada, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest talked about what it was like working together.

Given the intimate scenes throughout the period romance, trust between the two young stars, playing the young Charlotte and young King George, was incredibly important, and each had their own moments where they realized their co-star had their back.

“Unfortunately, working with India, they were few and far between those moments. I’ll be honest with you,” Mylchreest joked, but added, “India is phenomenal and always, always has my back.“

He recalled on moment in particular, when they were filming a scene and a crew member was moving around, distracting him during his close-up.

“I was being quite vulnerable, and [they] would stand directly between the camera and myself. We kept having to do it over and over again,” Mylchreest explained. “And then India just pulled this person aside and made sure to make my life a lot easier, and did it in the most graceful way and and then withdrew, didn’t draw any attention to herself and make it about her. Solid.”

Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

For her part, Amarteifio said, “I think probably in rehearsal is when I first realized, I was like, ‘Okay, I can trust this guy,’ because he just cared so much about the project.

“I’d been at drama school before with a couple of male actors and they were always a little bit too shy to put the whole heart into it, because it’s quite vulnerable and it’s quite scary,” she explained. “And Corey was just very upfront and like, ‘I really care about this project. I want to throw it all.’ And I was like, ‘He’s in it. So now I’m invested as well and I want to kind of go in as much as as he did.’ And now I think we make quite a good little team.”

Talking about the epic love story between Charlotte and George on the show, Amarteifio was most taken with “the fact that they just balance each other so well.”

She said, “Where George kind of has more flaws or areas where there is room for improvement, Charlotte can aid that and then vice versa. I think they really kind of bolster each other up and they are positive influences in each other’s lives, which is really lovely.”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” premieres on Netflix May 4.