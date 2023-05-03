Meghan Trainor really wants ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté to be her sister-in-law.

Trainor was recently chatting to Chanté for her upcoming “One-on-One” special, when the host mentioned that the last time they spoke, the musician had tried to hook her up with her brother.

Chanté insisted, “You’re quite the little matchmaker!”

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Reveals The Part Chloë Grace Moretz Played In Her And Daryl Sabara Saying ‘I Love You’ To Each Other For The First Time

Trainor — who has two brothers, Ryan and Justin — responded, “I’m trying to have a sister. I’m trying to find a sister and you’re a queen. I don’t know if my brother is worthy, but like…”

Seemingly talking about Ryan after previously telling us her “older brother” was single, Trainor added, “He’s a really good guy… he’s a handsome boy. He’s working on his body extra. He’s like, ‘This summer I’m going to be shredded.’ So he’s going to look good for you. And he lives in my house, but he has his own little castle in the back, so we can be neighbours.

Meghan Trainor with Keshia Chanté

“There’s a lot that goes into it. But yes, he’s still single,” she added to Chanté.

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Reveals She And Daryl Sabara Had Sex 3 Times A Day To Get Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Trainor has been busy promoting her new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie, which is out now.

Tune into “One-on-One with Meghan Trainor” airing Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.