Meghan Trainor loves writing songs for other artists.

The hitmaker chatted to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté for her upcoming “One-on-One” special, when the host mentioned that she’d written a lot of tracks for a lot of big names.

Trainor insisted when asked whether she’d ever regretted not keeping the songs for herself, “I can go ‘I have a song with J.Lo!’ What do you mean?” referencing the 2016 song “Ain’t Your Mama”.

Trainor went on, “No, that’s my dream. I want to do that more, honestly, but every time I wasn’t writing for me, I was like, on the road or doing a TV show in Australia, you know?

“So, I told them in my schedule, like my team knows and they agree that we should just write as many songs as possible and then pitch it after that.

“But it’s easier when you’re like friends with the artist to just like, text it to them or write it with them. That’s like a more of a guarantee,” Trainor continued.

“It’s hard to be like, ‘I wrote this six years ago, do you want it?’ But for J.Lo, I just became friends with her and texted her the day I was filming my ‘NO’ music video.

“I was like, ‘Hey, girl, I have this song. And it’s fun and badass and I know you were looking for songs’ and she was like, ‘My kids love this.’ I was like, ‘I’m in.'”

Trainor has been busy promoting her new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie, which is out now.

Trainor has been busy promoting her new book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie, which is out now.