Could “Beat Shazam” have a new host?

On Wednesday, Kelly Osbourne posted a video on her Instagram Story from the set of the Fox game show, raising speculation that she might be replacing the ailing Jamie Foxx.

In the clip, the reality star posed in the DJ booth on set, where Foxx’s daughter Corinne usually co-hosts from, as an emcee could be heard hyping up the audience to welcome Nick Cannon, Page Six reported. The clip has since been deleted.

A photo she later posted on her Instagram Story, which still remains up, shows a folder labelled “Day 1 Info Pack”, appearing to contain the day’s shooting schedule for the game show.

While reps for the show have not commented on Osbourne’s appearance, speculation has mounted that she and Cannon may take on co-hosting duties from Foxx and his daughter.

It all comes as Foxx remains in recovery from a “medical complication” he suffered last month.

Details about Foxx’s situation are not known, though Page Six reported despite being “awake and alert,” he remains in hospital as he undergoes tests.

“Beat Shazam” was launched in 2017 with Foxx as the host, and has run for five seasons so far.