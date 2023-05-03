Allison Holker Boss sits down for a candid conversation about life with her and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ three children following his tragic death by suicide in December.

Speaking with People in her first interview since her husband’s passing, Allison opens up about keeping close to her three kids- daughters Weslie, 14, Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 7- as they continue to grieve and move forward.

“My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it’s been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now,” she tells the magazine.

“I’m so proud of them, and of how they’re willing to feel and communicate with me. They’re open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together,” Allison, 35, continues. “Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that’s a true testament to Stephen, because that’s what he would have done.”

The dancer and TV host shares that making family memories and celebrating milestones remains a priority.

“It’s so important my kids are cared for right now. I want them to see you can still be you and be an individual. All of us finding our joy and coming together is where we’re going to find happiness as a family,” she says.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” cast member goes on to explain how her children are still able to have meaningful conversations with their father.

“The reason the stars are so important to me is because that’s where we believe he is,” she explains. “So we go out there, and we talk to him. I’ve told them if they ever need him, he’s always listening. He’s guiding and he’s protecting. We still feel his presence with us.”

Despite the significance of the stars, Allison admits there’s still “been some really hard conversations” with the kids.

In a separate interview, she tells the “Today” show– her first broadcast interview since Stephen’s death- that her youngest kids sometimes ask, “When is daddy coming back?”

“And that’s a really hard one,” she says of the tough question. “They are still children and still obviously want him here.”

Nonetheless, part of moving forward is knowing that the best parts of Stephen are within their children.

“Weslie is his wisdom, Maddox is his joy, and our youngest, Zaia, is his intuition,” she tells People. “They all have these really special, unique energies about them. They lean into it and they inspire me every single day.”

Speaking of her eldest daughter Weslie, who shared a “wonderful and honest” dedication during Stephen’s celebration of life service in February, Allison raved over the father-daughter connection they shared.

“They had such a beautiful relationship. It was so depth-filled, and they were just the coolest people together,” Allison says before recalling how “Weslie was the first one to go back to school.”

“Seeing her be so strong, and then we got Maddox back into school, I was like, ‘Okay, my kids are feeling settled. I think I can do this too.'”

The mom of three also recounts the special moment she shared with her teen daughter after losing Stephen.

“We found ourselves going over memories, and we started laughing so hard,” she recalls. “We actually questioned it at first because it almost made us feel weird to find laughter.”

The belly-laughing moment then led to a long mother-daughter conversation in which they ultimately “knew that Stephen would want us to be laughing together.”

“He was sharing in that moment with us,” Allison says. “Now in our house, laughing with the kids is such a part of everything. It’s a part of our healing, and the giggles remind me that we’re going to be okay — and that we are okay.”

