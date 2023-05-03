Grimes is stepping into the future.

With the rise of artificial intelligence technology, the Canadian singer has launched GrimesAI, a new tool that allows users to replicate her voice in A.I. art projects.

The artist first unveiled the plan last month, announcing on Twitter that fans will be able to generate songs using her A.I.-generated voice.

I'll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. pic.twitter.com/KIY60B5uqt — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) April 24, 2023

Grimes will also be splitting royalties from any of the songs produced using the tool 50/50, “as I would with any artist I collab with.”

In a follow-up thread, Grimes shared more details about how the tool works while it’s still in beta testing.

1 – this is all a beta test so it may be imperfect at first. But! Let's try this out! If you go to https://t.co/7OEKD2XbPd u can upload ur voice singing or record directly into the app (click the "create" button to do this). It will output the same audio but with my voice 🧚🏻‍♀️ — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) April 30, 2023

She did warn that she doesn’t own the rights to the vocals on her old albums, which means that remixes using them may get taken down.

Grimes also promised that despite current bugs, the “vocal generator will be much improved over time.”