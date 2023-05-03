The final entry in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is off to a stellar start.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is expected to bring in $250M worldwide with its release this weekend.

$110M is expected to come from domestic sales and $140M from overseas, according to Deadline.

Part of the high estimate is being based on “Vol 2‘s” U.S./Canada opening high of $146.5M when it came out in 2017.

The final film from director James Gunn as he takes on his duties as creative lead at DC Studios has the longest runtime of the trilogy with 2 hours and 30 minutes. It also, however, holds the lowest fresh rating score on Rotten Tomatoes at 78% fresh based on early reviews.

Previews for the third film will begin Wednesday night, with marathons of the first two films leading up to the third in select theatres.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” soars into theatres on Friday.