“Live with Kelly and Mark” reportedly isn’t all live, after all.

It’s been suggested Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos — who took over hosting duties from Ryan Seacrest last month — have taped multiple episodes of the show in advance, according to The U.S. Sun.

The couple were said to have aired previously recorded episodes just days into their new co-hosting role, and the tabloid stated more episodes have been pre-recorded in advance, as well.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa Celebrates 27 Year Of Marriage With ‘Love Of My Life’ Mark Consuelos

The paper claimed they pre-recorded the June 19 episode on April 26, and filmed an episode scheduled to air on June 26 on April 27.

“The opening monologue for the pre-recorded episodes is very general, like, discussing relationships and Mark and Kelly’s marriage and life with the kids,” an insider told the publication.

“They did not touch on big news stories, such as Jerry Springer’s death, which broke in the middle of taping on April 27.”

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa Is ‘So Proud’ Of Hubby Mark Consuelos After His First Week As ‘Live’ Co-Host

The source added that the guests interviewed for the June dates were “The Walking Dead: Dead City” cast members, which premieres on June 18.

The show is reportedly planning to pre-tape at least five more episodes in advance.

An insider close to production was said to have told The U.S. Sun that “this is nothing new,” insisting that the show’s schedule “fluctuates weekly” because “the hosts have other obligations, so it’s normal for the show to pre-tape.”

ET Canada has contacted a “Live” spokesperson for comment.