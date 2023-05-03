Click to share this via email

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang at the 2023 Met Gala.

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang weren’t bothered when they turned up to the 2023 Met Gala wearing the same dress.

For many, wearing the same outfit as someone else at such a star-studded event could be seen as a fashion disaster — but not Wilde and Zhang.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director and editor-in-chief of Vogue China opted for the same Chloé gown on Monday night, just in different colours.

The ensemble — which Wilde wore in white and gold and Zhang donned in black — was based on a 40-year-old Karl Lagerfeld design.

They opted for the stunning dresses in honour of the evening’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, paying tribute to the late designer.

Laughing off the whole thing, Wilde insisted on her Instagram Story, “Great minds.

“If you’re gonna twin with anyone, make it @margaretzhang,” adding a heart eyes emoji.

Zhang then re-posted it on her Story, adding “CUE THE STRINGS,” referencing the dress’ violin design in the middle, People reported.