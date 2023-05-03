Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Billie Eilish is giving fans a star-studded glimpse into the annual Met Gala.

The star-studded event took place on Monday night with the theme of Karl Lagerfield, basing its costuming around the German fashion designer’s style and legacy.

The theme changes every year, being decided by the committee, with last year’s theme being In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

READ MORE: Olivia Wilde Reacts After Wearing Same Dress As Margaret Zhang To 2023 Met Gala

While brushing up for the night, Eilish shared a behind-the-scenes selfie at the star-studded event to her Instagram Stories.

Billie Eillish bathroom selfie with elle fanning, halle bailey and maya hawke – Photo: Instagram/@billieeilish

Elle Fanning, Halle bailey and Maya Hawke are pictured alongside Eilish in their stunning costumes for the night as they make silly faces at the camera.

READ MORE: Cardi B Says She ‘Always Gets Anxiety’ Before Met Gala: ‘Imagine Competing With Myself’

The rare glimpse into a dressed-down moment followed an eventful night with A$AP Rocky hopping over a barricade, Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner debuting their baby bump, along with the beautiful costumes.