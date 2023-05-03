A$AP Rocky attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

A$AP Rocky faced a few hurdles before posing on the red carpet with Rihanna at Monday night’s Met Gala in New York City.

The 34-year-old rapper appeared to be in a rush while leaving The Carlyle, a NYC hotel which is often where celebrities get ready ahead of the gala. A video posted to social media shows Rocky leaping through a crowd at the hotel and over a barricade just prior to showing up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While fighting his way through the crowd, the “Everyday” emcee shoved Madelyn Llanes, who was near the front of the barricade.

On Tuesday, Rocky reacted to the moment, tweeting a photo of Llanes and her dishevelled glasses after the incident. “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART,” he wrote.

LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART https://t.co/hrQmeHosBL — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 2, 2023

Llanes spoke to ET about her literal run-in with Rocky, and she didn’t have any hard feelings toward him.

“We went to The Carlyle early in the day so that we’d be able to see everyone’s outfits up close. We figured The Carlyle was just a better spot to get closer than going to the actual Met,” she shared. “When A$AP Rocky tapped my shoulder, I realized that it was him, but I didn’t exactly register that it was him. He said, ‘Sweetheart, I need to get through’ and I just told him, ‘No,’ because people were pushing up against the barricade all day trying to get closer.”

Llanes told ET that’s when Rocky “just shoved up and then jumped over.”

“Once he was over, he kind of thanked me and laughed and then went inside. I wasn’t injured in any way, and my glasses are perfectly fine,” she noted. “After it happened, I think I was just a little confused and I just laughed about it for a while. We were all in shock, I think me more than anyone else, because of what had happened.”

Rocky did manage to make it to the Met and turned heads as he and Rihanna, who are expecting their second child, posed on the museum steps together.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and Rocky paid homage to the Chanel designer by wearing a single black leather glove and some black shades for the occasion. The rapper also sported a black suit jacket and kilt, which he wore over a pair of jeans.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition”, Arrivals, New York, USA – 01 May 2023. — Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The exhibition at the museum following the gala will be open to the public from May 5 to July 16, and features 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe, and his own personal line. They are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85.

The co-chairs for the star-studded spring fashion event were Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and the annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Entertainment Tonight was on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so check out ETonline‘s coverage from fashion’s biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

MORE FROM ET:

Rihanna Explains How Second Pregnancy is ‘So Different’ at Met Gala

Inside the 2023 Met Gala With Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More

Pregnant Rihanna Stuns at Met Gala Alongside A$AP Rocky