Kevin Costner is not returning to “Yellowstone” after season 5, sources close to the production tell ET. The news comes after reports of alleged drama between the star of the Paramount Network series and co-creator Taylor Sheridan over the actor’s filming commitments to the remaining episodes of the current season.

Additional sources also tell ET that there is still no update on when the cast and crew are going to return to Montana, where the series is filmed on location, to finish shooting season 5’s remaining episodes. As a result, there’s been a lot of confusion and frustration.

ET has reached out to Costner’s reps as well as the show’s rep for comment regarding the star’s exit.

The update on Costner’s status on “Yellowstone” comes after he, Sheridan as well as the rest of the cast were no-shows at a previously announced panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

This came nearly two months after it was first reported that “Yellowstone” might come to an end in its current form sooner than expected amid a Deadline report alleging disagreements over Costner’s filming schedule.

At the time, a spokesperson for Paramount Network told ET that the network had “no news to report,” while adding that Costner “is a big part of “Yellowstone” and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

In February, ET sat down with Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni, who was the first to report on the on-set challenges and disagreements that have reportedly plagued the show during its fifth season.

“‘Yellowstone’ is really in limbo right now until they can figure out whether Costner is coming back or, more likely, whether he’s going to be written out of the show,” Belloni explained. “Once that determination is made, they can finish writing the second half of this season, shoot it, and it will likely air in the fall.”

Amid all of this, the actor’s attorney, Marty Singer, fired back about the allegations of drama in a statement to ET. “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second,” the lawyer said.

He added, “As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Since then, it has been revealed that the once-rumoured spinoff series starring Matthew McConaughey is officially moving forward. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount boss Chris McCarthy said McConaughey is lined up to star in a “Yellowstone” extension.

He also shared that Sheridan’s ever-expanding universe is on the cusp of growing even bigger, saying McConaughey’s “Yellowstone” extension is one of more than 10 projects McCarthy has with Sheridan, the architect behind “1883” and “1923”, among others, on Paramount Network and Paramount+.

News of Costner’s exit from the show comes a day after it was revealed that his wife of more than 18 years, Christine Costner, has filed for divorce.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Costner’s rep told ET on Monday. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

